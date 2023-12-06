The Libertines share new song, "Night of the Hunter"

EMI

By Josh Johnson

The Libertines have shared a new song called "Night of the Hunter," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade.

The track, which seems to be sung from the perspective of someone going to prison, is out now on digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, the first Libertines record in nine years, drops March 8. It also includes the previously released single "Run Run Run."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

