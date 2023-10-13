The Libertines detail first new album in nine years, 'All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade'

By Josh Johnson

The Libertines have announced a new album called All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade.

The fourth studio effort from the English indie rockers — and their first in nine years — arrives March 8, 2024. You can listen to the first single, "Run Run Run," now via digital outlets.

The last Libertines album was 2015's Anthems for Doomed Youth.

Here's the All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade track list:

"Run Run Run
"Mustang"
"I Have a Friend"
"Merry Old England"
"Man with the Melody"
"Oh S***"
"Night of the Hunter"
"Baron's Claw"
"Shiver"
"Be Young"
"Songs They Never Play on the Radio"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

