Liam Gallagher planning to play '﻿Definitely Maybe'﻿ in full for Oasis album's 30th anniversary

Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe, turns 30 in 2024, and while Liam and Noel Gallagher will definitely maybe still be fighting then, at least one of them has plans to celebrate the occasion on his own.

In a tweet Thursday, Liam announced, "As it's 30 years since [Definitely Maybe] was released [next] year I'm gonna be playing the album from start to finish in [its] original order at a few BIBLICAL venues."

Definitely Maybe was released in August 1994. It spawned the singles "Supersonic" and "Live Forever," and established Oasis as one of the faces of the '90s Britpop scene.

Oasis broke up in 2009; the Gallagher brothers have remained estranged ever since, though they have continued to exchange blows in the press and on social media. Noel launched his High Flying Birds solo project in 2010, while Liam and the rest of Oasis formed the band Beady Eye, which ended in 2014. Liam released his solo debut in 2017.

