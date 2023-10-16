Liam Gallagher announces dates for 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' tour

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The outing, which so far includes dates in the U.K. and Ireland, begins in June and includes three dates at London's O2 arena. Each night, Gallagher will perform Definitely Maybe in full, as well as various B-sides.

"I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour," Gallagher says. "The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LiamGallagher.com.

Oasis, of course, broke up in 2009, and the famously feuding Gallagher brothers have continued to be estranged ever since. We'll see if Noel Gallagher decides to launch his own 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour.

