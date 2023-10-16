Liam Gallagher announces dates for 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' tour

Big Brother Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The outing, which so far includes dates in the U.K. and Ireland, begins in June and includes three dates at London's O2 arena. Each night, Gallagher will perform Definitely Maybe in full, as well as various B-sides.

"I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour," Gallagher says. "The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LiamGallagher.com.

Oasis, of course, broke up in 2009, and the famously feuding Gallagher brothers have continued to be estranged ever since. We'll see if Noel Gallagher decides to launch his own 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!