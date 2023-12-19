Liam Gallagher teases project with ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire

Liam Gallagher is teasing a new project with a fellow former member of a beloved '90s English band.

The ex-Oasis vocalist has teamed up with John Squire, founding guitarist of the now-defunct group The Stone Roses. The pair launched a new website, GallagherSquire.com, which invites you to sign up for an email list.

Gallagher has also shared a video on Facebook playing a past quote from him, in which he said that Squire is "without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion."

In addition to whatever he's got planned with Squire, Gallagher will be hitting the road in 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe.

