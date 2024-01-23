Liam Gallagher teases new John Squire collaboration, responds to Dua Lipa's Britpop comment

Cala Mijas Fest 2022 - Day 3 Pablo Gallardo/Redferns (Pablo Gallardo/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have another collaborative single on the way.

The ex-Oasis vocalist and The Stone Roses guitarist will release a new track called "Mars to Liverpool" on Friday, January 26. It follows the pair's debut joint song, "Just Another Rainbow," which dropped earlier in January.

You can presave "Mars to Liverpool" now.

In other Gallagher news, the "Wonderwall" vocalist has a characteristic response to pop star Dua Lipa's recent comments on Britpop. Speaking about her upcoming Britpop-influenced album with Rolling Stone, the "Levitating" singer shared, "It's more like the music element, the aspect of it that I'm really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they've done, they're obnoxious for sure."

"That's their whole thing," Lipa added.

In a social media post responding to a fan asking him about what Lipa said, Gallagher said, "She's just jealous."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!