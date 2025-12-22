Liam Gallagher, Stone Roses members attend funeral for Gary 'Mani' Mounfield

Liam Gallagher carries the coffin from the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield, who was known as Mani, at Manchester Cathedral, following his death at the age of 63. (Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

The funeral for late Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield was held Monday in Manchester, England.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis was among those who attended, as shown in photos from the ceremony. Others in attendance included Stone Roses members Ian Brown and John Squire, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and soccer star David Beckham.

Mounfield was carried in a coffin decorated with the artwork from The Stone Roses' 1989 self-titled debut album.

Mounfield died in November at age 63. Upon news of his passing, Gallagher wrote, "IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO."

Oasis later paid tribute to Mounfield during a November show in Brazil.

