Liam Gallagher says new music with John Squire makes the "new kids ... sound like wimps"

Liam Gallagher makes no apologies for the fact that his new joint album with John Squire sounds very much like the artists' former bands, Oasis and The Stone Roses. According to Gallagher, that's the whole idea.

"We had to keep it in the same kind of ballpark," Gallagher tells Q Online. "Imagine if we had done something left-field or really weird? We'd have got f****** stoned to death. If we'd be putting out something that sounds like f****** Bjork or something, we'd have got f****** lynched, you know what I mean?"

He adds, "It was always gonna be just the classic kind of thing. And yeah, whatever, it’s all been done before and people will say they’ve have heard it before. Well, they’re gonna f****** hear it again, right?"

“There’s a lot of people out there that still like this music, it’s just there’s not a lot of it being made at the moment," he insists.

"But you know what? I heard [our song] 'Mars to Liverpool' on the radio the other day, and it sounded f****** beefier and fatter than all these new kids. It f****** made them all sound like wimps."

And despite his typical bravado, Gallagher says what he and Squire are trying to do with the album is "bring some sunshine, man."

"It's an uplifting record," he says -- and, he hopes, an inspiring one.

Noting that he was inspired to join a band after going to see The Stone Roses, Gallagher says, "Hopefully there’ll be some young kids will come to the gigs and see us old farts and go, 'Wow, f****** hell, man, it’s taking these two 50-slash-60-year-olds to f******* get it going again. Like, I need to get it on.'"

