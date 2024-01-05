Liam Gallagher & John Squire release debut collaborative single, "Just Another Rainbow"

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have released their debut collaborative single, "Just Another Rainbow."

The previously teased project brings together the singer and guitarist of two beloved English bands, Oasis and The Stone Roses. "Just Another Rainbow" certainly delivers on that promise, featuring Gallagher's signature vocals and an extended guitar solo from Squire.

"I think John's a top songwriter," Gallagher says. "Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he's a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f****** good ones."

"The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given," the "Wonderwall" singer continues. "But I think even when you take all the f****** guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind."

You can listen to "Just Another Rainbow" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube. More music from the duo is in the works.

Meanwhile, Gallagher's other 2024 plans include a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe.

