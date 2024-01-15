Liam Gallagher & John Squire considering second collaborative album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are already considering a second collaborative album.

The former Oasis frontman and the ex-Stone Roses guitarist premiered their debut song together, "Just Another Rainbow," earlier in January ahead of an upcoming joint record. Speaking with The Guardian, Gallagher shares that he's open to keeping the collaboration going past that.

"If John comes up with another load of songs that are banging, they'll get it as well," Gallagher says. "Squire's got a lot more in him. People look at John as this guitar hero, but he definitely knows how to write a f****** song."

Meanwhile, "Just Another Rainbow" is the highest charting song on the U.K.'s Official Single Chart for both Gallagher and Squire as solo artists.

