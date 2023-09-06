Les Claypool shares live video of Pink Floyd "Pigs" cover from Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour

Festival Hipnosis 2022 Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Primus' Les Claypool has shared a live video of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade band covering the Pink Floyd song "Pigs (Three Different Ones)."

The performance was filmed during a show in Denver on the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade's tour over the spring and summer, during which they played the 1977 Floyd album, Animals, in full.

You can watch the live "Pigs" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade had been on hiatus for 20 years prior to the tour. They'll launch a fall leg in October, during which they'll also be playing Animals in its entirety.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

