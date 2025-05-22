The Lemonheads' Evan Dando details ﻿'Rumors of My Demise'﻿ memoir

By Josh Johnson

The Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has shared the details of his upcoming memoir, Rumors of My Demise.

The book is due out Oct. 7, and, according to the publisher's description, will "remind readers what was so great about the pre-internet '90s: the innocence, the access, and the anonymity."

"Reclaiming the purity and exuberance of his early days and encapsulating the spirit of the era, this candid autobiography presents a portrait of an artist who lives wholly for his music, and one that makes no apologies for doing so," the description continues.

Meanwhile, The Lemonheads are prepping their first new, original album in nearly 20 years, Love Chant. The record is due out in the fall, and the first two singles, "Deep End" and "Sad Cinderella," are out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

