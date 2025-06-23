The Lemonheads detail upcoming '﻿Love Chant﻿' album + announce US tour dates

Fire Records
By Josh Johnson

The Lemonheads have announced the details of their new album, Love Chant.

The record, which marks the first collection of original material from the "Into Your Arms" outfit in nearly 20 years, is due out Oct. 24.

Love Chant includes the previously released track "Deep End." A second cut, titled "In the Margin," is out now via digital outlets.

Along with the album news, The Lemonheads have announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from Nov. 11 in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dec. 20 in Nashville.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLemonheads.net.

Here's the Love Chant track list:
"58 Second Song"
"Deep End"
"In the Margin"
"Wild Thing"
"Be-In"
"Cell Phone Blues"
"Togetherness Is All I'm After"
"Marauders"
"Love Chant"
"The Key of Victory"
"Roky"

