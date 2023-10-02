LCD Soundsystem announces 2023 NYC residency

LCD Soundsystem Perform at Brixton Academy Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem's New York City residency will return in 2023.

James Murphy and company will play a total of 12 shows between November 16 and December 10. As opposed to recent years, during which the residency took place at just the Brooklyn Steel venue, the 2023 edition will be spread across three different venues: Brooklyn Steel, Manhattan's Terminal 5 and Queens' Knockdown Center.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m. ET. Select shows will be exclusive to American Express card members.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YouAreHere.BoweryPresents.com.

