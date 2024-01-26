LCD Soundsystem announces more North American tour dates

After two New Year's concerts in San Francisco, LCD Soundsystem is ready to get busy on the road in 2024.

Ahead of their previously announced appearance May 12 at Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party, James Murphy and company will do three shows in Mexico on March 21, 22 and 24.

After the block party, they'll go on to perform in Bend, Oregon, on May 14, followed by four shows at Seattle's Paramount Theatre on May 16, 17, 18 and 19.

The group will then play a May 22 show in Minneapolis, followed by four shows at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on May 24, 25, 26 and 27.

An artist presale goes live on January 30; you can register at lcdsoundsystem.com for the password to participate. The general onsale date is February 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

LCD Soundsystem's most recent release was the single "New Body Rhumba" from the 2022 Noah Baumbach movie, White Noise.

