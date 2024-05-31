LCD Soundsystem announces Los Angeles residency

LCD Soundsystem Perform at Brixton Academy Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem is bring their residency back to the West Coast.

After years of extended runs in New York City, the "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit has announced a stretch of eight shows in Los Angeles. The outing begins on Halloween, Oct. 31, with four nights at the Shrine Expo Hall, followed by four nights at the Hollywood Palladium starting Nov. 7.

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Presales begin June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YouAreHereLA.com.

Ahead of the LA trip, LCD Soundsystem will be spending their summer touring Europe, including playing Glastonbury.

