LCD Soundsystem returning for another NYC residency this fall

If it ain't broke, why fix it? LCD Soundsystem will return for yet another New York City residency this fall.

Following LCD's sold-out residencies in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the 2025 edition, starting Nov. 20, will comprise 12 shows taking place over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens. The shows wrap up Dec. 13.

This year's residency will also include live opening acts, afterparties with DJ sets from special guests, a vinyl swap meet and a pop-up version of the Four Horsemen wine bar.



Tickets for all 12 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. ET via AXS.com. An American Express presale starts Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit youarehere.bowerypresents.com for presale details and more info.

On Saturday, LCD will play the Sea.Hear.Now. festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, along with Hozier and Alabama Shakes. They'll play the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25 and 26.

