Lauren Mayberry's dancing on her own in new "Shame" video

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has premiered the video for her new solo single, "Shame."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds Mayberry dancing in a dark room lit by a single spotlight.

"I had the idea for a while of a song that had the tagline of 'what a shame,' but in a sarcastic way," Mayberry previously said of "Shame." "And the word 'shame' having a double meaning -- the shame you feel and internalize, but what a shame you feel like that and can't change it."

"Shame" is Mayberry's second solo track, following September's "Are You Awake?" Mayberry's currently on tour through Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.