Laura Jane Grace premieres new solo single, "Dysphoria Hoodie"

Laura Jane Grace has premiered a new solo song called "Dysphoria Hoodie."

"This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favorite hooded sweatshirt," the Against Me! founder says. "Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is -- it's the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don't want the world reading your gender."

"Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can," Grace continues. "Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world. My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favorite Adidas hoodie."

You can listen to "Dysphoria Hoodie" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Dysphoria Hoodie" follows Grace's 2021 EP At War with the Silverfish. Her latest solo album is 2020's Stay Alive.

Grace will perform at The FEST in Gainesville, Florida, taking place October 27-29. There, she'll be honored with the key to her longtime hometown.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

