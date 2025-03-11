Laura Jane Grace defends performance at Sanders rally from conservative backlash

Laura Jane Grace is defending her recent performance at a rally held by Sen. Bernie Sanders from conservative backlash.

The Against Me! vocalist, who is trans, played her song "Your God (God's D***)," in which she wonders if God has a "big fat d***." That drew an article from Fox News headlined "Social media explodes at Sanders for hosting trans musician who sang 'pure evil' song at anti-Trump rally."

In response, Grace has shared an Instagram post reading, "I maintain that this song is a smart and well laid out argument and I am asking a genuine question.

"I get chromosomes and biology thrown in my face constantly," Grace continues. "We all listen to talk of 'his glory' and being made in 'his image' and that's what I want to know — Do you honestly believe your god has a d***?"

