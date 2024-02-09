The Last Dinner Party's ﻿'Prelude to Ecstasy' ﻿debuts at #1 in the UK

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party has earned their first #1 album.

The breakout English band's debut record, Prelude to Ecstasy, has debuted at the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. Not only that, but Prelude to Ecstasy earned the biggest opening week for an artist's debut album in the U.K. since 2015.

"We can't believe Prelude to Ecstasy is the #1 album in the UK!" The Last Dinner Party says.

Prelude to Ecstasy features the single "Nothing Matters," which currently sits in the top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The Last Dinner Party will launch a U.S. tour in support of Prelude to Ecstasy in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!