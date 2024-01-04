The Last Dinner Party shares new song, "Caesar on a TV Screen"

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

"Nothing Matters" band The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song called "Caesar on a TV Screen."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Caesar on a TV Screen" will appear on The Last Dinner Party's upcoming debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, along with the aforementioned "Nothing Matters." The English band broke out in 2023 with the profane single, which currently sits at #11 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Prelude to Ecstasy drops February 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!