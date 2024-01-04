The Last Dinner Party shares new song, "Caesar on a TV Screen"

"Nothing Matters" band The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song called "Caesar on a TV Screen."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Caesar on a TV Screen" will appear on The Last Dinner Party's upcoming debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, along with the aforementioned "Nothing Matters." The English band broke out in 2023 with the profane single, which currently sits at #11 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Prelude to Ecstasy drops February 2.

