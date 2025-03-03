The Last Dinner Party, Sam Fender & Fontaines D.C. win BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2025 - Arrivals Samir Hussein/WireImage (Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. were among the winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

The "Nothing Matters" outfit took home the best new artist prize during the ceremony, which took place in London on Saturday, while the "Seventeen Going Under" artist and the "Starburster" band earned the alternative/rock act and international group of the year prizes, respectively.

The Last Dinner Party also performed "Nothing Matters," while Fender rocked his single "People Watching." Myles Smith took the stage, as well, to play his songs "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

