The Last Dinner Party plans US headlining tour

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party is embarking on a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing launches March 21 in Austin, Texas, and will stretch into the summer before wrapping up August 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLastDinnerParty.co.uk.

In between the headlining dates, The Last Dinner Party will play Coachella in April.

The Last Dinner Party will release their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, on February 2. It includes the single "Nothing Matters," which they just performed during their debut U.S. TV performance on The Late Show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!