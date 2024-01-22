The Last Dinner Party plans US headlining tour

The Last Dinner Party is embarking on a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing launches March 21 in Austin, Texas, and will stretch into the summer before wrapping up August 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLastDinnerParty.co.uk.

In between the headlining dates, The Last Dinner Party will play Coachella in April.

The Last Dinner Party will release their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, on February 2. It includes the single "Nothing Matters," which they just performed during their debut U.S. TV performance on The Late Show.

