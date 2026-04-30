The Last Dinner Party, Wolf Alice opening for Olivia Rodrigo's North American tour

The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice are among the artists opening for Olivia Rodrigo's newly announced Unraveled tour.

Wolf Alice will provide support for the first leg of the tour, running from Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, to Oct. 30 in Columbus, Ohio. The Last Dinner Party will join the bill in January 2027 for four shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and then four shows in February at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"When Olivia asked us to open for her on this very special residency we were honoured and thrilled beyond words," says The Last Dinner Party frontwoman Abigail Morris. "Previously opening for her at Hyde Park in 2025 showed us not only that she is one of the most captivating and talented rock stars today, but that she has cultivated such a beautiful fanbase and we can't wait to play for them again over these dates in LA and New York!"

Presales begin May 5 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 7 at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Store.OliviaRodrigo.com.

In related news, The Last Dinner Party will release a new song called "Big Dog" on May 8. It follows their 2025 sophomore effort, From the Pyre.

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