The Last Dinner Party shares new song 'The Scythe' off upcoming ﻿'From the Pyre'﻿ album

The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song called "The Scythe," a track off the band's upcoming album, From the Pyre.

"This song began 9 years ago, like a prophecy," says vocalist Abigail Morris. "I wrote it before I had known anything of grief or heartbreak, how a relationship ending feels exactly the same as that person dying."

"The Scythe" is accompanied by a black-and-white video following the relationship of an elderly couple, which you can watch on YouTube.

"The music video for 'The Scythe' is one of our proudest and most intimate," Morris says. "From one angle it's a celebration of all the relationships that make it so far you both feel like you can live forever, from another it's the fantasy of imagining what it would look like if your parents had been able to grow old together."

From the Pyre, which also includes the previously released song "This Is the Killer Speaking," drops Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, which includes their breakout single, "Nothing Matters."

