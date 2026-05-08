The Last Dinner Party premieres new song, 'Big Dog'

The Last Dinner Party has premiered a new song called "Big Dog."

The track is accompanied by a spoken word piece called "Come All You Beasts," which the "Nothing Matters" outfit recites before playing "Big Dog" live.

"The themes of the song were interpolated with Bible verses, subverting prescriptive messages about women's safety," says bassist Georgia Davies in a statement. "We have always been inspired by poetry and performance in all forms, so spoken word with improvisational accompaniment felt like a natural extension of our art."

You can watch the video for "Big Dog" streaming now on YouTube.

"Big Dog" follows The Last Dinner Party's 2025 sophomore album, From the Pyre. They'll resume a North American headlining tour in support of the record May 19 in Vancouver.

The Last Dinner Party will also be opening for Olivia Rodrigo's 2027 dates in Los Angels and New York City, which now consist of 10 shows in each city.

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