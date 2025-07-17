The Last Dinner Party announces sophomore album, 'From the Pyre'

The Last Dinner Party has announced a new album called From the Pyre.

The band's sophomore effort is due out Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, which includes their breakout single "Nothing Matters."

"This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them," The Last Dinner Party says of From the Pyre. "'The Pyre' itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light."

The lead From the Pyre single is called "This is the Killer Speaking" and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

The Last Dinner Party will be performing at the upcoming All Things Go festivals in Washington, D.C., and New York City, and Connecticut's Soundside Music Festival.

Here's the From the Pyre track list:

"Agnus Dei"

"Count the Ways"

"Second Best"

"This Is the Killer Speaking"

"Rifle"

"Woman Is a Tree"

"I Hold Your Anger"

"Sail Away"

"The Scythe"

"Inferno"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.