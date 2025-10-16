The Last Dinner Party announces 2026 US tour

The Last Dinner Party has announced a U.S. tour for 2026 in support of their upcoming album, From the Pyre.

The headlining outing launches March 27 in Austin, Texas, and concludes June 13 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLastDinnerParty.co.uk.

From the Pyre, which includes the single "This Is the Killer Speaking," drops Friday. It's the sophomore follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, which spawned their breakout hit, "Nothing Matters."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.