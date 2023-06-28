Lana Del Rey featured on new Jon Batiste album, ﻿'World Music Radio'

Verve Records/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

After Jon Batiste guested on her album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey is returning the favor.

The "Video Games" artist collaborates with the former Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader on his upcoming World Music Radio record, lending her vocals to the closing track "Life Lesson."

World Music Radio is due out August 18. It's the follow-up to Batiste's 2021 effort, WE ARE, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys.

Batiste is featured on the Ocean Blvd track "Candy Necklace" and also appears in the video.

