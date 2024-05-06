Lana Del Rey headlining US stadium for the first time

Lana Del Rey is checking off a new career accomplishment.

The "Video Games" artist will headline a U.S. stadium for the first time when she plays Boston's Fenway Park on June 20.

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time, before going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit LanaDelRey.com.

Del Rey is coming off her two weekends headlining Coachella in April. She'll headline Alabama's Hangout Fest on May 17.

