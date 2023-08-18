Lana Del Rey collaborates with Jon Batiste on new song "Life Lesson"

Lana Del Rey collaborates with Jon Batiste on a new song called "Life Lesson."

The track is the closer on the former The Late Show bandleader's just-released album, World Music Radio. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

World Music Radio follows Batiste's 2021 effort, WE ARE, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys.

Del Rey and Batiste previously linked up on the song "Candy Necklace," a track off Lana's March album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. The two also star together in the "Candy Necklace" video, which is nominated for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

