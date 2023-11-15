Lana Del Rey performing on NBC's ﻿'Christmas at Graceland'﻿ special

Lana Del Rey is set to perform during Christmas at Graceland, an upcoming NBC holiday special filmed at Elvis Presely's famed Graceland estate.

Other artists on the lineup include Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and The War And Treaty.

"The industry's top artists will offer viewers an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music and song," a press release says.

Christmas at Graceland airs on November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will simulcast on Peacock.

