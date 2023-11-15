Lana Del Rey performing on NBC's ﻿'Christmas at Graceland'﻿ special

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey is set to perform during Christmas at Graceland, an upcoming NBC holiday special filmed at Elvis Presely's famed Graceland estate.

Other artists on the lineup include Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and The War And Treaty.

"The industry's top artists will offer viewers an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music and song," a press release says.

Christmas at Graceland airs on November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will simulcast on Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!