Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Billie Eilish, Noah Kahan make 'The Hollywood Reporter's' Platinum Players list

Lana Del Rey Performs At L'Olympia Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Billie Eilish and Noah Kahan are included on The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Platinum Players list, which compiles "25 acts in music who are on top of the charts and at the top of the game."

"They move the needle on culture. They own their narratives," THR says. "They create songs and albums that define a generation and connect with listeners all over the world. They blend genres, set records and break them, only to set new records. They perform for thousands -- and, in some cases, millions -- on tour. In other words, these are the artists who have defined the year in music."

The list also includes big stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA.

Del Rey, meanwhile, has also given a new interview to THR. Among the topics she talks about include the viral video of her working a shift at a Waffle House.

"I wish my album [Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd] had gone as viral," Del Rey says. "I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning -- some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. 'Saw your picture at the Waffle House!'"

"I was like, 'Did you hear the new album?'" she laughs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

