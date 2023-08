Lana Del Rey has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks off September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee, and concludes October 5 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LanaDelRey.com.

Del Rey will be supporting her new album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.