Lana Del Rey was battling laryngitis until "just a few hours" before Coachella performance

Lana Del Rey has shared an Instagram post reflecting on her headlining performance during Coachella's first weekend.

The "Video Games" artist begins by thanking everyone involved with the production for "f****** everything," as well as guests Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste for "showing up for me" and her band for "just killing it." She also reveals that she had gotten sick during rehearsals.

"I caught laryngitis that literally left just a few hours before I hit the stage," Del Rey writes.

Not only that, but Del Rey says her longtime tour manager "quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes ... and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager." Del Rey entered and left the stage on a motorcycle.

"No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves," Del Rey writes. "Not stressful at all."

Del Rey will return for Coachella's second weekend on Friday, April 19.

