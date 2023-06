Lana Del Rey guests on a new song called "Lost at Sea," recorded by her father, Rob Grant.

"Lost at Sea" is the title track off Grant's upcoming debut album, due out June 9. Del Rey also guests on the record's closing number, "Hollywood Bowl."

You can listen to the song "Lost at Sea" now via digital outlets.

Del Rey, meanwhile, dropped a new record called Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March.

