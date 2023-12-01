Lana Del Rey shares cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Polydor Records/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey has shared a cover of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

The "Summertime Sadness" artist reimagines the folksy 1971 tribute to West Virginia in her signature melancholic style. You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets.

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" is actually the second song to get a new Lana Del Rey spin this week. She also performed a rendition of the song "Unchained Melody," made famous by The Righteous Brothers and later recorded by Elvis Presley, during NBC's Christmas at Graceland holiday special.

Del Rey put out a new album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, in March. It's nominated for multiple awards at the 2024 Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

