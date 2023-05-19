Lana Del Rey shares official release of "Say Yes to Heaven"

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey is saying yes to "Say Yes to Heaven."

While it was never properly released, "Say Yes to Heaven" was leaked online and eventually became a viral TikTok song. Now, 11 years after it was first written in 2012, Del Rey has made "Say Yes to Heaven" officially available via digital outlets, along with a "sped up" version, as is seemingly required for all TikTok sensations.

The release of "Say Yes to Heaven" follows Del Rey's new album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which dropped in March.

You can catch Del Rey live at a number of festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

