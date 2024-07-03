Lana Del Rey & Quavo premiere collaborative single, "Tough"

Lana Del Rey and Quavo's collaborative song, "Tough," has arrived.

The track combines an acoustic guitar and a trap beat with the "Video Games" artist and Migos rapper's voices as they duet on the chorus: "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass."

You can listen to "Tough" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which Del Rey and Quavo co-directed, on YouTube.

The pair first started teasing "Tough" in May, and they debuted it live in June during Del Rey's concert at Boston's Fenway Park, which marked her first-ever U.S. stadium headlining show.

