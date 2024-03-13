L7 to perform 1992's classic 'Bricks Are Heavy' in full in Europe

Following their appearance at May 19's Sonic Temple Festival and ahead of their opening slot on Foo Fighters' stadium tour, L7 is heading to Europe for some special shows.

The band has announced three concerts — one in London and two in France — during which they'll perform their classic 1992 album, Bricks Are Heavy, in full plus other songs. Visit the band's Instagram for more information.

Bricks Are Heavy was the third album by the all-female outfit. Produced by Butch Vig and including the band's best-known song, "Pretend We're Dead," it's considered one of the best grunge albums.

L7 joins The Pretenders July 28 to open for Foo Fighters at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They're also one of the bands featured in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's new exhibit Revolutionary Women In Music.

