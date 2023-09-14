L7 drops new single, "Cooler Than Mars"

L7 has premiered a new single called "Cooler Than Mars."

In a statement, vocalist Donita Sparks says the track was "inspired by the ongoing catastrophic news of climate change, and the strange passions of billionaire space cowboys to explore and exploit the outer limits of our stratosphere."

"Seems to me such obsessions and resources should be totally focused on healing The Big Blue Marble," Sparks says. "I feel like there is nothing 'out there' that is as mind-blowing as the biodiversity of what we have here on Earth. Because we're cooler than Mars, damnit."

You can listen to "Cooler Than Mars" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Cooler Than Mars" follows L7's 2019 comeback album, Scatter the Rats. It arrives just as the band launches a U.S. tour Thursday, September 14, in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

