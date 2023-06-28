L7 announces intimate In Your Space tour

L7 Performs At Ritz, Manchester Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

L7 has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the In Your Space tour, finds the "Pretend We're Dead" rockers playing more intimate venues.

"The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to," says frontwoman Donita Sparks. "With a new single in the works, we can't wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

The In Your Space tour runs from September 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to October 7 in Pioneertown, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit L7TheBand.com.

L7's most recent album is 2019's Scatter the Rats, their first since reuniting in 2014.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

