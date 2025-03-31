Kurt Cobain's ﻿'Unplugged'﻿ guitar going on display in London

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

The guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana's famed MTV Unplugged performance is going on display.

The 1959 Martin D-18E will be part of an exhibit at London's Royal College of Music Museum from June 3 to Nov. 18. It will be accompanied by the green cardigan Cobain wore during the Unplugged set, marking the first time both it and the guitar will be displayed together.

For more info, visit RCM.ac.uk.

Cobain's Unplugged guitar was auctioned off for $6 million in 2020, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction. The winning bidder was Peter Freedman, founder of the Australian company Rode Microphones.

Freedman told ABC Audio in 2020 that he hoped to bring the guitar to music education spaces.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

