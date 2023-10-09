Kurt Cobain's guitar from final Nirvana show going up for auction

Julien's Auctions

By Josh Johnson

The guitar Kurt Cobain played during his final show with Nirvana is going up for auction.

The blue, left-handed Fender Mustang, also known as the Skystang I, will be available during an upcoming Julien's Auctions event, taking place November 16-18. It's expected to fetch between $1-2 million.

Cobain used the Skystang I during Nirvana's 1993-94 tour supporting their In Utero album, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary in September. The last show on the tour took place March 1, 1994, in Munich, Germany.

A portion of the proceeds from the Skystang I sale will be donated to the Kicking the Stigma mental health initiative.

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar, which he played during Nirvana's famed MTV Unplugged special, sold for $6 million in 2020, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

