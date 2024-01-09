Kraftwerk announces Los Angeles residency with full-album performances

Kraftwerk Perform In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Kraftwerk has announced a Los Angeles residency.

The electronic pioneers will play a total of nine shows from May 21 to May 30 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the home of the LA Philharmonic. For the first eight nights, Kraftwerk will perform one of their albums in full, from 1974's Autobahn to 2003's Tour de France. The final concert will feature a set of songs from throughout the band's career.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 11. For all ticket info, visit LAPhil.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

