'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack makes 'Billboard' chart history

Courtesy Netflix
By Andrea Dresdale

The animated Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters topped the box office over the weekend, and now the soundtrack has officially made history on the Billboard Hot 100.

Four songs from the movie's soundtrack are now sitting in the top 10, making it the first-ever soundtrack in the 67-year history of the chart to have four simultaneous top 10 songs. "Golden" by HUNTER/X is back at #1, and they're also at #10 with "How It's Done." Meanwhile, Saja Boys' "Your Idol" is #4, while their song "Soda Pop" is #5.

Plus, it's now the first soundtrack to have at least four top-10 hits since 1995's Waiting to Exhale, which had five in all, but those weren't all at the same time. The only other soundtracks that have ever had four top-10 hits are Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Purple Rain, but again, they weren't simultaneous.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!