KoL's Caleb Followill joins Zach Bryan for live debut of 'Bowery'

Kings Of Leon And Zach Bryan In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill made a surprise appearance during Zach Bryan's concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Sunday.

The "Use Somebody" rocker joined Bryan for the live debut of "Bowery," the country star's new collaboration with KoL.

The studio version of "Bowery" dropped on Friday. Upon its release, Bryan called working with Kings of Leon the "honor of my life."

Kings of Leon opened for a trio of Bryan shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in July. Those marked the band's first live performances since Followill broke his foot in May.

