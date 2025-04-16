Kings of Leon headlining 2025 Pilgrimage festival

Extra Innings Festival 2025 Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon are headlining the 2025 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, taking place Sept. 27-28 in Franklin, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Young the Giant, Sam Fender, Grace Potter and Better Than Ezra. John Mayer will headline, as well.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PilgrimageFestival.com.

KoL's upcoming touring plans also include opening shows for Zach Bryan at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!