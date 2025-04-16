Kings of Leon headlining 2025 Pilgrimage festival

Kings of Leon are headlining the 2025 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, taking place Sept. 27-28 in Franklin, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Young the Giant, Sam Fender, Grace Potter and Better Than Ezra. John Mayer will headline, as well.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PilgrimageFestival.com.

KoL's upcoming touring plans also include opening shows for Zach Bryan at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.