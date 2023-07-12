Kings of Leon performing during Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Kings of Leon are performing during the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

The festivities take place September 15-17, with the "Use Somebody" outfit taking the stage on both September 16 and September 17. The sets will mark KoL's first concerts in Asia outside of Japan.

For more info, visit SingaporeGP.sg.

Kings of Leon wrapped a European tour in June, which included shows at the home stadium for Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh soccer team co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their last full U.S. tour was in 2021 in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself.

